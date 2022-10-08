Google launches 2 new smartphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: International technology giant, Google launched two new smartphones- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro- in India. Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs. 59,999 and is offered in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours. Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999 and it will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colours. Both smartphones will go on sale in India via Flipkart on October 13. Google has also announced limited-time launch offers including a Rs. 6,000 cashback on the Pixel 7 and a Rs. 8,500 cashback on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Google Pixel 7 runs on Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The device features a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor and a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications: The Google Pixel 7 Pro also runs on Android 13 and is powered octa-core Tensor G2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It sports 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a tripple rear camera and a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.