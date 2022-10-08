Team India’s strength and conditioning coach explains why Men in Blue selected Perth

Ten days before their first pre-T20 World Cup warm-up match against the hosts, Team India arrived in Australia. After a long day of travel, the Men in Blue almost immediately got to work as the next day they were on the field working out in a light training session.

Before travelling to Brisbane for the two exhibition games against Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba, Team India will train for a week in Perth. Soham Desai, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, led everyone through India’s first training session while outlining the significance of the upcoming eight days.

In a video posted BY BCCI DESAI said: ‘We will need to do exceptionally well over the next 8 to 10 days as we prepare for the World Cup. We can’t express our gratitude to the team management and BCCI enough for providing us with these 8 days because we constantly feel pushed into major competitions due to our propensity for playing so much cricket as the Indian squad. However, over the course of the next eight days, we’ll steadily improve both physically and technically to prepare us for the World Cup’s opening match. ‘

The objective in Perth is to spend some time on these fields and to break up the monotony of playing the bilateral series in India back to back.

Therefore, it will be a terrific opportunity for the group to relax and advance in the particular abilities needed for Australia. That’s the overarching strategy ahead of the World Cup, he continued.

The Men in Blue will try to get their bodies ready for the workload that will commence when the World Cup begins as they worry about Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar’s fitness problems.