6 people, including 2 women, were detained for gang raping a young girl at a resort in Wayanad.

Six people, including two women, have been detained in connection with the suspected gangrape of a young woman in the Wayanad district’s Vythiri.

The Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, native was raped at a resort and guesthouse. The arrests were made on Saturday by a team under the direction of Kalpetta DySP TP Jacob in response to her allegation.

The accused are Shanu alias Shanavas (28) of Arappatta, Riyas alias Mujeeb (33) of Perambra, Shajahan (42) of Vilyappally, Vadakara, Saranya (33) of Tirupur, Manju alias Bhadra (33) of Parassala, and Ansul Jamal (27) of Thalippuzha, Vythiri.

The defendants were given a 14-day detention.

According to the complaint, the two women accused brought the girl to a resort where the crime is said to have taken place after promising her a job.