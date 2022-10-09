Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome ‘twin boys’; Shares good news with adorable post!

As the delighted parents of twin sons, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have started a fresh new journey! Vignesh informed his followers and supporters of the wonderful news on Instagram. Additionally, he released sweet images of his wife, whom he loves more than anything, and their infant children. On June 9 of this year, the pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony. The pictures show the delighted couple kissing their two kids’ feet. The names of Vignesh and Nayanthara’s adorable children, Uyir and Ulagam, were also disclosed in his post.

‘Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great,’ wrote Vignesh.

Fans and people in the entertainment business have congratulated the actress and the director on their new arrival. Congratulations, darlings, said Atlee, the director of Jawan, while Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor also expressed their congratulations by like Vignesh’s post. After dating for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged wedding vows earlier this year. Some of the biggest stars in entertainment, including Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, attended their wedding festivities.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, a documentary about the couple’s idyllic union, will soon be available on Netflix. The documentary will include snippets of the wedding ceremony in addition to Nayanthara and Vignesh discussing their courtship and other topics. The official logline of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale states, ‘We try to unpack who the highly private Nayanthara is, and how Vignesh has made her harness the full potential of her talent and love – as an artist and a woman’.