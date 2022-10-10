Accused of raping woman at gunpoint, Hyderabad police officer Koratla Nageswara Rao fired

Former Marredpally police station station house officer (SHO) Koratla Nageswara Rao, who was charged with sexually harassing a woman while keeping her at gunpoint, has been dismissed.

Without having Koratla Nageswara Rao’s case examined by the appropriate authority, the police agency condemned him to ‘Dismissal from Service.’ Following an allegation that Nageswara Rao had raped a lady in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, and threatened her with a gun, the police department issued orders expelling him from the force.

Nageswara Rao was put on administrative leave by the police department after allegations that the now-suspended officer had misused his power and threatened the victim.

In a letter, the police department explained why it would not be reasonably practical to carry out a routine Departmental Enquiry in accordance with the 1991 TSCS (CC&A) Rules. The agency further stated in the letter that there is a strong likelihood that Koratla Nageswara Rao may intimidate and sway the victim and any witnesses during the normal course of the department’s investigation.

Additionally, the regular department investigation may take a while, and he may interact with the victims and witnesses during that time, which can be scary to them. The letter said, ‘There will therefore be no atmosphere to conduct a free and fair enquiry.’