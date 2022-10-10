Biased hiring! US discrimination lawsuit against Indian IT giant Infosys

Infosys, a computer giant from India, is now involved in a legal dispute in the USA. According to reports, the Bengaluru-based business has been charged with using age, gender, and nationality as criteria for employment decisions. A US judge denied Infosys’ request to dismiss Jill Prejean’s lawsuit claiming the business had instructed her to avoid employing people of Indian heritage, women with children, and those over 50 years old.

Prejan, a former vice president of talent acquisition at Infosys, brought the claims before the United States District Court for the southern district of New York. She accused former senior VP and head of consulting Mark Livingston, as well as former partners Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz, of fostering a hostile work environment and enforcing discriminatory hiring practises.

According to media sources, the lawsuit stated that Prejan tried to change the culture within the first two months of her employment but was opposed by Infosys partners Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright, who grew antagonistic in response to her concerns and attempted to escape compliance with the law. The court’s decision to reject Infosys’s argument comes as a little success for her since she had launched the complaint against the corporation last September.

After the ruling was announced on September 30, the court allegedly ordered the defendants, presumably Infosys, to submit an answer within three weeks. It should be noted that Infosys has had legal difficulties in the past due to similar discriminatory claims made by workers. Four employees complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2021, claiming that the Bengaluru-based business preferred hiring Indian men.