Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the commodity market. Gold price remained unchanged for the last three days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38080. Lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.73% or Rs 378 at Rs 51,582 per 10 gram. Silver futures tumbled sharply by 1.97% or Rs 1,198 at Rs 59,587 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,693.19 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,703.4. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.7% to $19.76 per ounce, platinum was down 0.8% at $905.20 and palladium was steady at $2,182.44.