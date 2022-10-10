DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Oct 10, 2022, 04:15 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower marginally in the commodity market. Gold price remained unchanged for the last three days. Sovereign gold is  trading at Rs  38080. Lower by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures  were trading lower by 0.73% or Rs 378 at Rs 51,582 per 10 gram. Silver futures tumbled sharply by 1.97% or Rs 1,198 at Rs 59,587 per kg.

Also Read: Nationalized bank hikes interest rate of fixed deposits 

In the international market, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,693.19 per ounce.  US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,703.4. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 1.7% to $19.76 per ounce, platinum was down 0.8% at $905.20 and palladium was steady at $2,182.44.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 10, 2022, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button