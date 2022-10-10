‘Deity now visible’; Iron mesh removed from Ganesh idols in Qutub Minar!

The two iron meshes at Qutubminar’s Kuwwat-ul-Islam mosque were removed by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), and as a result, the idols of Lord Ganesha were exposed. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations pushed for the iron mesh to be taken down.

Years ago, two iron meshes were used to cover the statues of Lord Ganesha. A bulletproof glass covering has been placed over the idols by ASI after they were cleaned. According to legend, the idol was upside down. The idol’s upright position is clearly apparent, though. For visitors to do puja in honour of the god, ASI has not granted permission.

In order to build the mosque, Qutubbuddin Aibak is said by several Hindu organisations to have demolished 27 Hindu and Jain temples. The National Monuments Authority requested the ASI to remove the Ganesha sculptures from the Qutub Minar complex earlier this year because their location there is ‘disrespectful’. However, a Delhi court mandated that ASI keep things as they are. A petition against the ASI’s proposal to take down the Ganesha statues was being heard in court.

Ulta Ganesh and Ganesha in a cage are the names of the two statues. They may be located inside the complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In addition, the Hindu organisations are engaged in a drawn-out legal struggle to maintain their right to worship Shringar Gauri, a god allegedly discovered on the exterior wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque, which is close to the historic Kashi Vishvanath Temple.