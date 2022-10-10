Germany to dismiss current cybersecurity head

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser intends to fire the country’s cybersecurity director because of alleged links with Russian intelligence services, according to German media late Sunday, citing government sources.

According to media reports, Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal information security agency, may have had such interactions through the Cyber Security Council of Germany.

Schoenbohm was a founding member of the group, which includes a German subsidiary of a Russian cybersecurity firm formed by a former KGB employee, they said.

‘These allegations must be thoroughly probed,’ said Konstantin von Notz, leader of Germany’s parliamentary oversight committee for intelligence services.