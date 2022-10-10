Know the causes and solutions for painful sex

Having pain during sex will ruin your sex life. It is one of the main reasons for sexual dysfunction. Pelvic pain, vaginal pain or pain in the labial or vulvar areas during sex is considered to be pain during sex. Pain during sex is more common in women. It can affect women of all ages. There are several causes for this.

Dyspareunia is genital pain during or after intercourse. Painful intercourse can be felt externally or internally in the vagina, uterus, or pelvis.

The physical causes of painful intercourse are varied. Experts say that 70% of people experience pain during or after sex. ‘Some women enjoy the pain during intercourse. But at some point in their lives it is painful, ‘ says Dr. Cedars Sinai Karin Eilber.

Also Read: These signs tell you that your partner wants to have sex

It is important not to ignore vaginal pain. Painful intercourse can also affect mental health. Vaginal dryness and lack of lubrication are major causes of pain during sex. Urinary tract infections, vaginal infections or sexually transmitted infections, side effects of medications, medical conditions such as endometriosis or uterine fibroids, and allergies can all be the cause.

As per experts, applying lubricating gels to the outer sexual organs, including the vulva and labia, and in the vagina, may be helpful to women and ease pain during intercourse. Intercourse position changes may also help. Those who experience pain during sex should use condoms and other forms of protection.