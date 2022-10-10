New images of Beyonce from the Club Renaissance party in Paris show her to be a shining star

Beyonce, who on Saturday closed Paris Fashion Week with a diamond corset dress, shared glimpses of her Club Renaissance party attire on Instagram on Sunday. The party was hosted in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

She posed with matching sparkling leggings and a seductive halter-neck shirt with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the silver ensemble with a chain headwrap studded with diamonds and had a tonne of eye-catching jewellery, including a hefty diamond choker, glittering rings, and round earrings.

Queen Bee went above and beyond by donning a crinkled silver blazer in addition to the coordinated outfit. The Grammy Award winner chose a matte, glossy look for her makeup that included shimmering eyeshadow and lipstick.

Beyonce captioned her photos with ‘CLUB RENAISSANCE Paris with partner with Tiffany and Co.’ In the elevator, she even posed for a photo with her husband Jay-Z, who was wearing a black turtleneck, a stripped blazer, and striped slacks. The power couple appeared gorgeous.

After appearing in her silver outfit, SBE changed into a plum body-hugging dress with cut-outs, a leather jacket, and an attached headwrap. She added sunglasses and a diamond necklace to finish the ensemble.

Seven years after the release of her solo studio album Lemonade, Beyonce released Renaissance in July.