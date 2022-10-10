Recent tests, were ‘tactical nuclear’drills that Kim directed: North Korea

Official media of North Korea reports that, Kim Jong Un ordered the recent missile tests, which included ‘tactical nuclear’ exercises to mimic striking the South, as retaliation for US-led joint military operations in the area. At a crucial party congress in January 2021, Kim made acquiring tactical nukes — smaller, lighter weapons designed for battlefield use — a top priority. Kim also promised this year to develop North Korea’s nuclear forces as quickly as possible.

Following Kim’s declaration that North Korea is a ‘irreversible’ nuclear power, which effectively puts an end to negotiations over its arsenal, the nation amended its nuclear laws last month, specifying a wide range of situations in which it could use its nukes.

Since then, Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington have increased joint military drills, twice sending a nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier to the region. Pyongyang is enraged by this because it believes that the drills are practise for an invasion.

According to KCNA, North Korea ‘decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war’ in response, simulating attacks on South Korea’s ports, airports, and military command buildings.

The report stated that from September 25 to October 9 military manoeuvres were held by North Korean army units engaged in ‘the operation of tactical nukes to check and analyse the war deterrent and nuclear retaliation capacity.’

It said that Kim had rejected the idea of resuming negotiations, stating North Korea ‘had no obligation to do so,’ and that he had ‘directed military drills on the spot.’

The study also stated that a ‘new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile’ was used in North Korea’s missile launch on October 4 that flew over Japan and led to infrequent evacuation alerts.

The purpose of that test was to ‘send a stronger and clearer message to the adversary.’