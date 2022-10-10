Religious conversion row: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam tenders resignation

New Delhi: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam tendered his resignation on Sunday, amidst a controversy over his attendance at a religious conversion occasion where Hindu deities were supposedly denounced.

The BJP had tried to attack him and the Aam Aadmi Party after a clip of him attending a gathering on October 5 where thousands pledged to convert to Buddhism and reject Hindu deities as gods made headlines. He accused the BJP of trying to spread ‘rumours’ about him and apologised to ‘anyone who has been hurt as a result of such propaganda’.

He resigned in a note that was shared on Twitter. ‘I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life’, he said.