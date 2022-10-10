Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad are closed due to heavy rain

Due to the intense rain in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, among other cities, schools in Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Agra will be closed on Monday. Every school in every board, serving grades 1 through 12, will be closed on that day.

Since Saturday afternoon, there has been nonstop rain in the national capital area, flooding roads and uprooting trees. District officials have so far imposed closure orders on schools due to severe rain in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad.

‘Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 [Monday] in government, semi-government aided, and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district,’according to a school official in Noida who was quoted by PTI.

In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Monday’s possibility for severe to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, because several roads have been flooded, the traffic police have advised commuters to drive carefully, especially under flyovers.