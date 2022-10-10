Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices fell Monday. BSE Sensex ended 200.18 points or 0.34% lower at 57,991.11. NSE Nifty index closed at 17,241 lower by 73.75 points or 0.43%. Both benchmarks recorded their first weekly gain in four on Friday, rising over 1% last week.

About 1406 shares have advanced, 2056 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged in the Indian equity market. Except Information Technology, all other sectoral indices ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, TCS, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki. The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and ITC.