According to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has requested that one or more countries send ‘a fast action force’ to assist Haitian police in removing a danger posed by armed gangs.

Guterres does not propose that the United Nations deploy the troops. He stated that the Security Council’s 15 members should simply welcome such a deployment and notes that he may increase UN capabilities to assist a ceasefire or humanitarian arrangements and assure coordination of operations with an international force.

Haiti announced last week that it would request a ‘specialist armed force’ to assist in combating the crisis caused by a coalition of gangs’ blockade of its main gasoline port, which has crippled transportation and forced businesses and hospitals to close.

The blockage has also caused a bottled water shortage, just as the country verified a fresh outbreak of cholera, the spread of which is managed by hygiene and clean water.

A rapid response force, according to Guterres, ‘would, in particular, support the HNP (Haitian National Police), primarily in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, in ensuring the free movement of water, fuel, food, and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities.’

‘To that end,’ he said, ‘the force would help the HNP’s efforts to eliminate the threat presented by armed gangs and offer rapid security to essential infrastructure and services.’

According to Guterres, one country would be in charge of the quick response force, which would be ‘gradually phased out as the HNP restored state control of essential infrastructure targeted by gangs and began to restore general security and freedom of movement.’

Guterres stated at the time that the deployment of a multi-national police task force or multi-national special force might be considered to assist Haiti in the medium term. He was not implying that such a force would be deployed by the United Nations.

In July, the Security Council directed Guterres to discuss with Haiti, relevant nations, and regional groups on ‘potential alternatives for additional security support’ for HNP efforts to tackle high levels of gang violence and report back by October 15.

The council has also threatened targeted sanctions against criminal groups and human rights violators in Haiti, as well as a halt to the supply of weapons into the nation.

A United Nations political mission in Haiti works with the government to enhance political stability and good governance, to defend human rights and to reform the judicial system, as well as to assist in the holding of free and fair elections.

After the ousting and exile of then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004, the United Nations sent peacekeepers to Haiti. Peacekeepers left in 2017 and were replaced by United Nations police, who left in 2019.