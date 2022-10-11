American actress Mindy Kaling opens up about the controversy surrounding her upcoming HBO Max animated series ‘Velma’

Mindy Kaling, an American actress and producer, has spoken out about the snafu surrounding her new HBO Max cartoon comedy ‘Velma.’

The show ‘Velma,’ created by Charlie Grandy and voiced by Mindy Kaling, centres around Velma Dinkley, the nerdy, bespectacled character from the ‘Scooby-Doo’ series.

Concerns about the character’s transformation from a traditionally Caucasian woman into an Indian woman have been raised throughout the series. A series teaser was recently released on YouTube as well.

The series’ adult-targeted nature and the absence of any other characters from the franchise—not even the titular fearful Great Dane himself—led to criticism along these lines.

Insider quotes Kaling as saying during the New York Comic-Con that the show is ‘an amazing respect to this bunch, especially this character. ‘She said that she adored the first few Scooby-Doo episodes.

Added she, ‘I’ve always identified with Velma as a child. She had a dubious hairdo, was really intelligent, and had extremely thick spectacles, so she wasn’t traditionally hot. I adore the show, and it is such an honour for me to provide the voice.’

She claimed that she is’always continually startled by replies to everything on social media’ in regards to internet criticism.