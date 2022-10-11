European armament manufacturers scrambling to meet wartime demand

European arms makers have requested the European Union to assist in the coordination of weapons purchase as they hurry to increase output to satisfy increasing demand for the Ukraine war.

Meeting before of a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels, executives from defence companies claimed their industry had been prepared for EU states to spend less on defence rather than more, following decades of calm in Europe.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the organisation has begun discussions with industry and partners about how to increase production and replenish weapon stocks.

‘We now need to respond to a major surge in demand for military equipment from member states… when we have production capacities in Europe that are meant for peacetime,’ Nicolas Chamussy, CEO of French defence giant Nexter, said.

He noted that artillery capabilities were in high demand throughout Europe.

Nexter creates military vehicles for the French and foreign militaries. It is now a subsidiary of the Franco-German KNDS, which is 50% owned by the French government and 50% by the family-owned Wegmann-Gruppe.

The EU has been purchasing military equipment and supplies for Ukraine, including lethal weaponry that it claims should be used for defensive purposes.