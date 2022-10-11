Woman in Kerala was seduced, murdered, and dismembered for black magic; 3 were detained

On Tuesday, the Kerala police detained three people suspected of kidnapping and killing Kochi-area women for black magic rituals.

The three are Bhagwant Singh, a native of Thiruvalla, his wife Laila, and Shafi, a resident of SRM Road.

Shafi tricked the women into going to Thiruvalla, where they were ritually killed in order to bring about economic prosperity.

The information was discovered during a search for 52-year-old Padmam, who had been missing since September 26. She worked selling lottery tickets.

After not hearing from her for a number of days in a row, her relatives in Tamil Nadu notified Kadavanthra police.

In the Pathanamthitta district, close to where the woman’s final mobile signal was detected, her dismembered body was discovered.

During the investigation, the bones of Rosalie, 50, a resident of Kaladi, were also discovered. Rosalie, who sold lottery tickets as well, vanished six months prior.

On Tuesday, their remains will be uncovered. To learn more about the case, police are questioning the three accused.