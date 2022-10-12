100 for rooms & 10 for meals; if you’re visiting Kochi, you can stay there!

Kochi Corporation will launch Shelodge on Paramara Road in Ernakulam North today to offer a safe haven for women visiting the city. On Nov. 3, Minister MB Rajesh will inaugurate the facility. The chairperson will be Mayor M. Anilkumar. A section of the old Libra Hotel, which is owned by the Corporation, was renovated to build She Lodge at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore. The Corporation’s own [email protected] food store is located in the same building and offers meals for ten rupees as well as other affordable foods.

A private room will cost Rs. 300 per night and Rs. 100 per day for dorm accommodations. The tariffs are being discussed during the Corporation Council meeting. Within a week, a decision will be taken in regards to the matter. Shelodge won’t operate until the next week, despite the fact that the inauguration will happen. The Corporation will operate the first six months. According to P.R., the chairman of the Development Affairs Committee, Kudumbashree would receive the same level of responsibility as Samriddhi.

According to Renish, the chairman of the Development Affairs Committee, this will make it the greatest Shilodge in Kerala in terms of amenities. Boys up to the age of 14 are permitted to stay in the lodge with family members. There will be a warden on duty as well as security. Half of the 97 available rooms will be designated as hostels. Each room has its own bathroom. In the near future, some rooms will have air conditioning. There will be two dorms with 15 and 10 rooms, respectively. Tariffs are also being considered for those who are financially weak.