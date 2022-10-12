Plea Seeking Investigation against IMC Bank: Court Notifies RBI

In response to a request for a CBI investigation into Indian Mercantile Cooperative Bank, the Allahabad High Court has sent a notice to the Reserve Bank. The high court’s Lucknow division set a hearing date for the third week of November.

The notice was sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday in response to a PIL by a division bench of Justices A R Masoodi and O P Shukla. Ashok Pandey, the petitioner’s lawyer, said that despite a ban, the Indian Mercantile Cooperative (IMC) Bank had approved a loan for 10 crore.

Additionally, it was claimed that the bank engaged in cheating and money laundering.