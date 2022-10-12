Sindh government orders ‘high-level probe’ into disappearance of Hindu girl

A high-level investigation has been requested by Pakistan’s Sindh government since a 14-year-old who was recently abducted from Hyderabad could not be found. On her way home, the youngster was abducted in Hyderabad’s Fateh Chowk neighbourhood. Parents of the girl had complained to the police, but to no avail. According to sources, the Sindh government has mandated a high-level investigation into the situation.

A spokeswoman for the Sindh government stated top police officers have launched an investigation and are in contact with the victims’ families. Two other Hindu women went missing in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas in the previous week, according to a top police official in Hyderabad, and their disappearance is also being investigated.

This year, the number of Hindu women and girls who have been kidnapped and coerced into conversion has increased in Sindh province. A recently rescued girl testified in a local court that a Muslim guy who married her kidnapped and forcefully converted her to Islam. Another recent incidence included a youngster who was shot dead outside her house in Sukkur town after she turned down a Muslim man’s marriage proposal.