Elon Musk makes $1 million from sales of his new perfume, ‘Burnt Hair.’

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, saw a chance to profit from oddball products and released a perfume called ‘Burnt Hair,’ which he claimed made a million dollars in just a few hours by selling 10,000 bottles.

Why did I even fight it for so long? With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable. Musk posed the question on Twitter, where he currently identifies as a perfume marketer.

His most recent invention, which costs $100 a bottle and will begin selling in the first quarter of 2023, is described on his website as ‘the essence of disgusting desire.’ Musk first mentioned the product in September.

Previous ideas have included a 2020 launch of Tesla’s (TSLA.O) own-brand tequila as well as a pair of ‘short shorts’ to represent Musk’s win over investors who bet against the electric vehicle manufacturer, which is currently the most valuable automaker in the world.

In the beginning of 2018, His Boring Company, a tunnelling company ‘last’ valued at $5.7 billion, sold flamethrowers for $500 each, raising $10 million. 50,000 hats from the Boring Company were also sold by him.

Over the years, Musk has had a variety of goals, including colonising Mars and developing a new sustainable energy economy. He has also built smaller businesses like Tesla and SpaceX while pursuing these goals.

The social media company Twitter had filed a lawsuit against the billionaire, which could have required him to make a payment whether he wanted to or not. Last week, the businessman proposed to move forward with his original $44 billion offer to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private.

If a deal is reached, Musk would take over one of the most powerful media companies, putting a stop to months of legal battles that hurt Twitter’s reputation and fueled his reputation for erratic conduct.

When asked how long it intended to keep the perfume on the market, The Boring Company did not comment.