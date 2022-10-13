‘Taking the green route’; Indian Army is all set to procure electric vehicles

The Indian Army intends to use electric vehicles (EV) as much as feasible in order to lower carbon emissions and diminish its dependency on fossil fuels. The police department has a goal of integrating motorbikes, buses, and light vehicles in various regions.

With appropriate charging infrastructure, some peacetime units and formations of the army will replace around 25% of light vehicles, 38% of buses, and 48% of motorcycles. The army’s requirements and the effectiveness of EVs in diverse conditions are taken into consideration while making this decision. In New Delhi, the EV campaign has already started, and it will soon be extended to Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, according to the officials.

The army is putting infrastructure in place to aid EV driving. It has established charging stations in the parking lots of enterprises and apartment complexes, and it has built transformers with enough load carrying capacity based on the anticipated number of EVs per station. Additionally, facilities for solar-powered charging are currently being built.

According to rumours, a tender for the procurement of 60 buses and 24 fast chargers is expected to be published soon. This would solve the present bus scarcity by providing electric vehicles for initial use by a few carefully chosen peace enterprises. The army will progressively adopt more EVs.