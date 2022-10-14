Private sector bank hikes interest rate on fixed deposits

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank has revised its interest rate on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, investors will now get interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens per annum.

HDFC Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits for retail investors by up to 75 basis points. The raised senior citizen rates do not apply to NRIs. It also regulated its interest rates on domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits of Rs 2 crore to less than 5 crore.