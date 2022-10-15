DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Japan announces visa-free entry from November 1

Oct 15, 2022, 09:34 pm IST

Dubai: Japan has announced visa-free entry for UAE residents. As per the new entry rules, all UAE nationals holding a normal passport will be able to enter Japan without a visa. The visa-free entry will come into effect from November 1.

UAE nationals will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days. Eariler it was announced that UAE citizens will be exempted from entry visa requirements to Japan.

Japan recently lifted all  its Covid restrictions on foreign tourists. The country reopened its  borders after two and a half years.

