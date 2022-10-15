UK’s Truss is fighting for her job, new finance minister forewarns of difficult choices

As Liz Truss fights to keep her job less than a month into her term, the incoming finance minister of Britain, Jeremy Hunt, stated on Saturday that certain taxes would increase and harsh spending decisions would be required.

Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng from her position as chancellor of the exchequer on Friday in an effort to calm the financial markets, which have been in turmoil for three weeks. She also threw out some of their contentious economic plan.

Less than 40 days after taking office, she has turned to Hunt to help save her premiership due to the poor ratings the ruling Conservative Party and the prime minister personally are receiving in the polls, as well as the fact that many of her own lawmakers are asking how rather than if Truss should be removed.

Hunt bluntly assessed the situation the nation was in while touring TV and radio studios, saying Truss and Kwarteng had made mistakes. He added, ‘We will have some very difficult decisions ahead.’