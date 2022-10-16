Bharat Petroleum to offer EV charging at 7000 stations nationwide!

Bharat Petroleum, a state-owned oil and gas producer and explorer in India, plans to transform 7,000 of its current retail locations into energy stations with a variety of fueling alternatives. Additionally, in the medium to long future, there will be a place to charge electric vehicles (EVs). The Fortune Global 500 firm intends to install CCS-2-compliant EV charging stations at regular intervals along all major national roads that connect the nation’s economic hubs and major cities.

In the southern region of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has already established EV fast-charging lanes with a 25 kilowatt capacity as part of this project. The Chennai-Trichy-Madurai route in Tamil Nadu made up the first phase. The second phase is being implemented on the highway connecting Bangalore with Chennai and Bangalore with Mysore and Coorg.

‘The launch of our EV fast-charging corridors on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway is in line with India’s EV dream of switching to cleaner alternatives, said PS Ravi, executive director in-charge (retail), BPCL. The growth of the Indian electric vehicle market has been significant over the years. Our leadership edge in offering ‘better’ solutions and experiences will benefit our EV consumers throughout the two new routes and will give a ‘Pure for Sure’ experience in this fascinating adventure of electric mobility,’ Ravi said.

The CCS-2 protocol-compliant fast chargers are strategically positioned at nine of its gasoline stations, around 100 km apart on either side of the aforementioned roads. The business claims that the 25 kW fast charger would provide consumers a travel range of up to 125 km and allow them to charge their EVs in roughly 30 minutes. The rapid charger may be operated manually-free by the user. However, assistance from the support personnel will be offered as needed.