Leonardo DiCaprio is cited as a witness in a case involving money laundering.

Leonardo DiCaprio will soon be part of a money laundering trial. The actor will be among 72 witnesses for former Fugees member Prakazrel ‘Pras’ Michel’s case.

One of the original members of the 1990s hip-hop duo Michel was accused of participating in a campaign funding conspiracy during the US presidential election in 2012 in 2019.

A four-count indictment charged Michel with planning to fabricate and conceal foreign campaign contributions with fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho. He is charged with using fictitious donors to contribute to the campaign of Contender A, a US presidential candidate who has not been named in the case.

A list of potential witnesses compiled by the US Department of Justice for the case includes Leonardo DiCaprio.

A separate civil forfeiture lawsuit against Michel accuses him of attempting to influence the department to end an investigation into the theft of funds from a Malaysian investment fund. In that situation, the rapper has denied any misconduct.

The 1MDB fund’s misappropriation has turned into a political scandal in Malaysia.

The cash is said to have been spent on expensive jewellery, fine art, and even several Hollywood movies, including ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’