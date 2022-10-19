Rhea Chakraborty danced with inmates on her final day in a special cell in 2020.

After the passing of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was used as a scapegoat. The actress came under attack on social media, with some internet users even calling her names. Rhea spent roughly 28 days in Byculla jail in Mumbai in relation to the infamous drug case that caused a stir in Bollywood. Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights attorney and activist, first encountered Rhea while she was incarcerated. She claimed that Rhea handled things well, purchasing treats for her prisoners and even dancing with them.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty started receiving hateful comments on social media. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained her in connection with the narcotics case. In 2020, Rhea met human rights attorney and activist Sudha Bharadwaj. Due to a case involving caste violence, she too served three years in prison before being freed in December 2021. According to Sudha, Rhea purchased candy for everyone in the barracks and even danced with them, reported Newslaundry.

Sudha also said ‘the Sushant Singh Rajput controversy had been covered by the media nonstop for what seemed like an eternity. Rhea was being used as a scapegoat at the time, we used to say. We were quite dissatisfied. I was therefore relieved that she was placed in the special cell rather than the general barrack. She was likely kept there so she wouldn’t be able to view the TV because folks frequently left that TV on. She would have been too distraught to constantly hear about your predicament.

The first day (they met her), everyone said, ‘Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?’ , said Sudha. You are aware of human nature. But she would never use it for anything. She had some money in her account left over before she left, so she asked for candy to be distributed to everyone in the barracks, and everyone came down to say farewell. Everyone yelled, ‘Rhea, one dance, one dance,’ at that point. And she did what she was asked. So lovely. She joined them (the prisoners) in dancing.’