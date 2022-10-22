Students returning to China urged to register for consular requirements by the Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy in this city asked Indian students who were stuck at home because of the Covid travel ban to register with the mission on Friday to ensure prompt facilitation of their consular needs as they gradually started returning to re-join their colleges in China after Beijing started issuing visas.

Due to Covid visa limitations, over 23,000 Indian students, most of whom are studying medicine, are reportedly stranded at home.

Students who acquire permission from their Chinese colleges and universities to return and resume their studies are now eligible to apply for visas from China.

However, they have trouble getting to China because neither nation has started flying again. According to reports, more than 100 students returned via Hong Kong or airline routes through foreign countries.

The Indian Embassy in its latest advisory (https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/eoibejing_listview/MTE0OA) urged the returning students to register with the mission.

Indian medical students have been making concerted efforts to return to mainland China and re-join their respective universities. According to the notification published on the Embassy’s website, Indian students in China are asked to complete the registration form in order to ensure that their consular needs are promptly met.

It stated that they might register at either the Indian Embassy in Shanghai or the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou. Additionally, it included the official names and contact information.

All Indian students are urged to register so that the Embassy or consulates can contact them for any assistance as soon as possible, according to the statement. Students who haven’t yet returned to China may complete out the form once they get there, it was added.