Kanpur woman hangs herself; her husband records a video rather than intervening

In front of her husband, who chose to record the scene rather than intervene, a woman in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, hanged herself and died on Tuesday.

Shobita Gupta, who wed Sanjeev four years ago, continued to attempt suicide after failing at the first time, while Sanjeev continued to record the incident rather than intervene.

After the incident, Sanjeev notified Shobita’s parents, who arrived at the scene and discovered Shobita’s body lying on the bed.

Sanjeev was detained by police, and Shobita’s body was sent for a postmortem.

‘Along with the footage, the entire incident is being looked into. We will conduct additional research following the postmortem report,’ said ACP Anup Singh.