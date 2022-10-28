‘Nysa or Janhvi?’: Nyasa Devgan faces troll for plastic surgeries

Mumbai: Netizens are trolling Nyasa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood celebrity couples Ajay Devgan and Kajol. A video of Nyasa arriving for the Diwali party has found its way on social media. The star kid become the prey of social media trollans for her look. Netizens slam her for her ‘plastic look’ and resemblance to Janhvi Kapoor.

Nysa Devgan had attended Diwali party hosted by fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nysa Devgan sitting in a car on his social media handle. As this video went viral, netizens started pointing out the facial similarities of Nyasa and Janhvi. They criticized the starkid for looking like ‘plastic’ in videos.

‘Janhvi and her surgeon are the same,’ said one. ‘Nysa or Janhvi? How come their noses and face structures look so similar?’ asked another. ‘Nose job, lip fillers, skin lightening, and what not, they all look the same now,’ said another user. ‘Nysa started looking like Janhvi after the surgeries, maybe they both went to same surgeon’, said one.

Nyasa Devgan has yet not made her Bollywood debut. But the star kid has ahuge fan following on social media.

