Avatar-The Way of Water’s ‘epic runtime’ revealed; Read on…

According to reports, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’s’ running duration has been revealed, and it is quite long. According to sources, James Cameron’s return to the big screen and the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2009 picture ‘Avatar’ would last for three hours and 10 minutes, or 190 minutes. With a runtime of 162 minutes, the original was also fairly terrifying. Given that his 1997 movie ‘Titanic’ lasted 195 minutes, this is not very unusual for Cameron. Additionally, he is able to keep audiences’ interest for those protracted runtimes without it seeming to have an impact on his films’ box office success.

The mythological Na’Vi extraterrestrial race’s narrative is continued in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’. It has returning cast members from the original film, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Also making a comeback, Sigourney Weaver plays a new character. Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast, along with Kate Winslet. The script was written by Josh Friedman and Cameron as well. There are at least two additional sequels planned for ‘The Way of Water’.

He issued a challenge to the audience, claiming that despite what they may believe, they are unable to predict the movie’s plot. He recently assured IGN that you won’t be able to predict it. The worst thing somebody can say after watching a movie is, ‘Oh, that was predictable. I doubt that this is predictable. I challenge anyone to guess the outcome of this tale’.

He continued, ‘We follow [Jake and Neytiri] forward in time, 15 years to where they have a family of pre-teens and teenagers. More of a family dynamic. It’s not a Hallmark, Disney family dynamic. It’s a very dysfunctional family dynamic, but ultimately there’s a core there that they all draw their strength from. I think that’s the thing that’s fundamentally different from the first one.’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases on December 16, 2022.