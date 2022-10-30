Several injured as cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, collapses

On Sunday night in the Morbi district of Gujarat, a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river, injuring several persons. Initial reports state that the cable bridge was reopened after renovation five days ago.

After the bridge fell, several people fell into the river. Rescue efforts are in progress. Ambulance have arrived to take the injured to hospitals. So far, there have been no recorded casualties.

People who fell into the river when the bridge collapsed are being rescued by the administration with the help of locals.