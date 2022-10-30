Suryakumar Yadav becomes the third batter to achieve 900+ T20I runs in a calendar year

On Sunday, October 30, Suryakumar Yadav became just the third player to surpass 900 runs in T20 Internationals. The 32-year-old accomplished the feat at Perth Stadium during India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against South Africa.

He joined Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on the exclusive list after scoring 900 runs. Rizwan is at the top of the list with 1326 runs from 29 games in 2021, including one century and up to 12 half-centuries.

In 29 games in 2021, the 28-year-old Babar scored 939 runs at an average of 37.56, with one century and nine half-centuries. In terms of Suryakumar, the right-hander has recently been in sensational form. He surpassed Virat Kohli’s previous mark for the most runs scored by an Indian hitter in T20Is in a calendar year earlier this year.

Suryakumar struggled to get going during India’s chase of 160 in the match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He made apologies, though, by scoring an unbeaten 51 in 25 balls against the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Suryakumar once again displayed his poise in the South Africa match. Early on, Lungi Ngidi’s four-wicket haul had India on the back foot. However, the right-hander played with wonderful poise and scored 50 runs in 30 balls.

Before Wayne Parnell claimed his wicket in the penultimate over of India’s innings, he had amassed 68 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Yadav attempted to play a shot downtown but was only successful in finding a top-edge. Finally, Keshav Maharaj accepted a straightforward catch in the deep.