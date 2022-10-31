Chhath puja; Assam CM takes part in early morning rituals

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, participated in Chhath Puja celebrations and early morning rituals on Monday. Chhath Puja is a festival honouring the Sun God (Surya) and his wife Usha (Chhathi Maiya). He met with the devotees attending the Chhath celebrations at the Pandu Port Ghat, which is located on the bank of the river Bharmputra.

‘On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I visited the Ghat. I also met the devotees and offered prayers along with them,’ he told news agency ANI. The BJP leader tweeted after posting photos from his visit, ‘It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing. Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.’

‘Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya,’ he shared. This year, Nahay Khay (Chaturthi), when worshippers take a sacred dip, marked the start of the Chhath celebration. On Saturday, it was followed by Kharna (Panchami) or Lohanda, when devotees observe a day-long nirjala fast (without food or water) from sunrise to sunset.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting Chhath ceremonies on Sunday. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Naveen Patnaik, the chief ministers of Odisha, and other officials sent their best wishes to the devotees.