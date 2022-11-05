Know how to check Provident Fund balance

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting the interest rates for 2021-22 for its beneficiaries. EPFO will offer an interest rate of 8.1% this year. This is lowest interest rate in 4 decades.

The beneficiaries can check whether their interest is credited to PF account or not through a passbook where the details of the provident fund balance are displayed. The passbook can be availed online from the EPFO website.

Here is how to check PF balance:

Visit EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Services’ section which is mentioned at the top of the dashboard. Under this section, click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

Then, new page will be opened for employees. Click on the ‘Member Passbook’ option mentioned under the ‘Services’.

After selecting ‘Member Passbook’, the subscribers will be directed to a login page.

Mention UAN details along with the password and answer the captcha code. Then click on ‘Login’.

After this, the subscribers will be directed to the main EPF account where details of the contributions from both employees and employers, along with the interest earned will be highlighted.