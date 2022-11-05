Twitter layoffs affect at least 50% of employees; the company reassures content moderation amid rumours

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s Head of Safety and Integrity, took to the social media platform late Friday and appears to have confirmed that at least 50% of the workforce has been impacted by the company-wide mass layoffs. While also addressing rumours about the social media platform’s content moderation capabilities, which he claims have not changed.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and the microblogging platform’s ‘Complaint Hotline Operator,’ as he refers to himself, addressed the layoffs in a tweet, saying that ‘unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.’

He also stated that everyone who was fired was given three months of severance pay, which he claimed was 50% more than what was legally required.

This comes just days after Musk took over the microblogging platform and previously stated that the company is experiencing a ‘massive’ drop in revenue, which he attributes to ‘activist groups’ that are apparently pressuring advertisers. Advertisements generate nearly 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

According to reports, several companies, including Audi, General Motors, and Pfizer, have suspended ads on Twitter since the Tesla CEO took over, amid speculation that he will reduce the platform’s security safeguards. Roth discussed Twitter’s Trust and Safety, as well as its moderation capacity, in a series of tweets.