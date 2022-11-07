Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar claims people do not believe climate change is real

Despite the fact that the world is reeling from the effects of floods, droughts, and wildfires, urban green crusaders claim that we as a society are still in denial about climate change. Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar said that people do not believe climate change is real.

Pednekar, along with urban planner & climate campaigner Berjis Driver, the lead of the climate data programme Neha Naikwade, wildlife photographer Aishwarya Sridhar, were present at the India Today Conclave Mumbai.

‘We humans have the ability to live a complacent life, and we, as climate activists, want to make people uncomfortable with facts around us and we need people to fear about the future. It is our responsibility to make sure our future generation has what we had when it comes to clean food, a healthy planet, drinkable water. I don’t think as an individual, people in power are doing enough to make that happen,’ Pednekar said.

Speaking about the role of industry in combating climate change, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director Vedanta Ltd, stated that climate change has become an exponential problem since the industrial revolution, and fingers have been pointed at industrialists. ‘We need to find a way where we work hand in hand, and without industry, the world will not progress and we need to make sure it can be done sustainably. It is about doing business sustainably by taking care of the environment.’

When discussing sustainable living, Pednekar stated that it is not expensive and that our forefathers did it. According to Neha Naikwade, the lead of the climate data programme, there is a need for technology to supplement policies and diplomacy when it comes to climate change. ‘With what training we have, we’ll use it in these discussions from our perspective to make climate-conscious choices and make our voices heard,’ she added.