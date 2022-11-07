Despite ‘very poor’ air quality, pollution controls were lifted in the Indian capital.

Authorities announced on Monday that primary schools will reopen this week in New Delhi, the capital of India, and restrictions on some construction activities will be lifted after pollution levels decreased from severe to ‘very poor.’

The capital’s residents have been waking up to hazy mornings with a greyish sky in recent weeks.

The city’s 20 million residents experience an increase in respiratory illnesses as a result of the thick layer of smog that covers it in winter due to the cold, heavy air trapping construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke from crop stubble burning in neighbouring states.

However, it was an improvement over the ‘severe’ reading of 400–500 for the index from the previous week.

Gopal Rai, the state environment minister for Delhi, told reporters that the instructions for working from home had been changed and that offices would now be operating at full capacity.