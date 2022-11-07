French investigators head to Tanzania to assist in investigation of plane crash

French air accident experts have been sent to Tanzania to help with the investigation into a passenger plane crash that killed at least 19 people on Sunday.

On Monday, a spokesperson for France’s BEA air accident investigation agency announced that a team would be sent to Tanzania, together with technical consultants from the Franco-Italian planemaker ATR , which constructed the ATR 42-500 turboprop.

According to the prime minister and the airline, at least 19 people were killed when the plane fell into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while attempting to land at a neighbouring airfield.

Precision Air Flight PW494 crashed into the lake during storms and severe rain, according to Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

Investigators have begun an investigation, according to Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

According to experts, most accidents are caused by a complex combination of variables that can take months to completely comprehend.