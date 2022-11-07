Ukraine gets ready for power outages and more infrastructure attacks

Ukraine is ready for further Russian strikes on its infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, after Kyiv’s mayor advised residents to make emergency plans to leave town and stay with friends or family in the event of a disaster.

According to Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, a key supplier of energy to the capital, the country faced a 32% deficit in expected power supply on Monday.

‘This is a lot, and it’s due to force majeure,’ he explained. Meanwhile, national energy authorities warned of scheduled outages as well as possible additional restrictions in the capital and surrounding region, as well as six other regions of the country.

The warnings came after Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged people to ‘think for everything,’ even a worst-case scenario in which the capital loses power and water.

‘Please bear in mind the prospect of living there for a certain amount of time if you have extended family… or relatives outside Kyiv, where there is autonomous water supply, an oven, and heating,’ he stated in a weekend television interview.

In his evening video address, Zelenskiy stated that more than 4.5 million people were already without electricity.

‘We also believe that the terrorist state is consolidating forces and resources in preparation for a probable repeat of mass attacks on our infrastructure,’ he added. ‘First and foremost, there is energy. Russia, in particular, required Iranian missiles for this. We’re getting ready to respond.’