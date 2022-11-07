Ukraine issues warning for more infrastructure attacks, mayor asks Kyiv to brace for the worst

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cautioned on Sunday against more Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, while the mayor of Kyiv urged citizens to consider temporarily leaving if the capital’s water and power supply were disrupted.

In his nightly remarks, Zelenskiy stated that Russia was ‘concentrating forces and resources in preparation for a probable repeat of mass strikes on our infrastructure First and foremost, there is energy.’

More than 4.5 million people were already without power, he claimed, raising fears that support for Ukraine may dwindle as the war’s impact on energy and food prices continues throughout the winter.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who travelled to Kyiv on Friday and vowed Washington’s ‘unwavering and unyielding’ support for Ukraine, had held covert conversations with Russian officials to avoid further escalation.

The news of the discussions came after a report that Washington was encouraging Kiev to demonstrate its willingness to engage in negotiations with Russia.