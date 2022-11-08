Britain to announce gas deal with the United States after climate summit

According to the Telegraph newspaper, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a huge natural gas deal with the United States following the COP27 climate change summit.

According to the source, Britain hopes the US would commit to roughly 10 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next year, and that talks on the contract are nearing completion, with an announcement expected in a week or two.

However, it also stated that negotiations over the exact sum were ongoing and that it was possible that no specific figure would be provided when the contract was announced. According to the Telegraph, it is also uncertain how much of the gas, which will be sold by US corporations, will be in the UK energy system this winter.

Earlier this year, the United States promised to supply the European Union with 15 billion cubic metres of LNG to assist it in dealing with the energy crisis produced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the National Grid, Britain’s capacity to ensure gas supply is dependent on its prices being high enough to encourage exports from Europe as well as LNG from nations such as Qatar and the United States.