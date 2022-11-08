Lunar eclipse to be visible in its totality in Kerala today! Know more..

Kochi: A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday. The eclipse will begin at 2.40 pm, and will be visible from all parts of the country, including Kerala. However, as it begins in the day time, only the ending will be visible in Kerala by evening. Reportedly, the eclipse will last for more than 3 hours.

Besides India and neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of Russia, residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean will be able to see the celestial event, said astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari. The lunar eclipse in its totality will not be observed from everywhere, Duari said, adding that the beginning of the partial phase of the eclipse will be seen from some countries of Latin America.

On November 8, the partial eclipse of the moon will begin at around 14:39 hours (IST) and will reach its totality phase around 15:46 hours. The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum, at 16:29 hours. when the moon will be deep inside the shadow of the earth. The total eclipse will end at around 17:11 hours and ultimately the partial eclipse will end around 18:19 hours, he said. India will witness the next lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023.