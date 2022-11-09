Kerala receives the Global Responsible Tourism Award at the London World Travel Mart.

At the World Travel Mart in London, Kerala Tourism won the esteemed Responsible Tourism Global award.

At the award ceremony in London, state tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas accepted it on behalf of the organisation and praised it as a boost for Kerala’s tourism industry.

‘The Kerala Government’s Responsible Tourism Mission’s STREET initiative was recognised with the prize.’ said Riyaz.

‘I’m quite proud to announce that the state’s Responsible Tourism and Tourism Department won the award for the water STREET initiative, and I want to share this with you. Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism Hubs, or ‘Street,’ were put into place on March 31 of this year’ In a video message on Tuesday, Riyas stated.

The ‘street’ initiative is a programme in the tourism industry that involves the public in protecting and conserving water.

According to the minister, the jury expressed particular interest in the water street project carried out at Maravanthuruthu in the Kottayam district.

The tourist agency suggested that, the initiative intends to deepen and clean numerous waterbodies in order to facilitate tourism-related activities.

The banks of waterbodies are covered with eco-friendly coir cloth as part of this project. The so-called ‘Coir Bhoovastra’ is a natural ground cover constructed of coconut fibre that will prevent erosion during the monsoon season.

Kayaking was also made popular in various locations, a source in the tourism department told PTI.

The minister was accompanied by K Rupesh Kumar, coordinator of the Responsible Tourism Mission, and Tourism Director P B Nooh.