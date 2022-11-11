Anti-Defamation League partners with Adidas to fight ‘antisemitism’!

In response to Kanye West’s contentious comments, the German sportswear giant Adidas announced on Thursday that it will work with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to combat antisemitism. Adidas terminated the rapper’s contract in response to the ADL’s campaign denouncing West’s antisemitic remarks and tweets and a decline in the stock price. Following the change, West’s wealth decreased from $2 billion to $400 million.

During the annual meeting of the ADL in New York, Adidas North America President Rupert Campbell revealed the new collaboration. We acknowledge that sometimes we make mistakes. Even if we aren’t flawless, we can say with certainty that this was the right choice’, the Jewish community was informed by Campbell.

‘Our previous partner breached our beliefs with his anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric. To start severing the connection, we have already taken some action. The sports industry, Adidas, and society as a whole have no place for antisemitism, bigotry, and hatred’,he said.

‘We continue to stand with the Jewish community in the struggle against antisemitism and with other groups worldwide that experience injustice and prejudice’, Campbell emphasised. ‘I want to make this loud and clear to everyone. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of ADL, celebrated the collaboration by donning a fresh pair of Samba sneaker’.