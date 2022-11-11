As heavy rain continues, several districts in TN on red alert, schools, colleges remain closed

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in southern India, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have announced that schools and colleges in several districts in both states will remain closed.

For Friday, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Tamil Nadu districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, and Puducherry.

Due to heavy rain, schools and colleges in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Villupuram, and Ariyalur districts of Tamil Nadu will be closed on Friday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places over Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

In addition, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Tamil Nadu district of Tiruvallur.