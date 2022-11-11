Delhi Police seized duplicate products of reputed company, two arrested

The Delhi Police recovered a large quantity of duplicate products from a well-known company and arrested two accused. The two accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, the unit’s owner, and Rajesh Gupta, the product’s supplier, used to work together to store and supply the duplicate goods.

Police recovered 40 packets of duplicate shakti bhog atta (10 kg each) from the Burari unit.Sumeet Sagar, an authorised representative of Kumar Food Industries Limited, filed a complaint with the police, and a case was opened as a result.

During the investigation, police raided a shop on Burari’s main road, Sant Nagar, and recovered counterfeit and duplicate products.

The unit’s owner revealed that Rajesh, a Lahori gate chowk resident, used to supply Shakti Bhog atta from Panna Lal Shri Krishan Dass Pvt. Ltd to his unit, while Sumeet identified his products.

During interrogation, Vikas produced a bill for the duplicate products from Panna Lal Shri Krishan Dass Pvt. Ltd, but Rajesh only had permission for packaging and not for selling the product in the local market.To make a profit, he sold Kumar Food Industries Ltd products.